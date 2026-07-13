Two dead in mass shooting at Canada street festival

Toronto: Two people were killed, and three others sustained injuries after a shooting near a street festival in Canada’s Toronto, prompting a massive police response and heightened security in the area, officials said.

The firing took place on Saturday (local time) in a neighbourhood where the popular Salsa on St. Clair festival was underway, drawing large crowds for the annual Latino-themed cultural celebration. Toronto Police initially issued an alert warning of an active shooter and urged residents and visitors to avoid the area as officers responded to the incident.

According to police, five people suffering from gunshot wounds were found near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Arlington Avenue, close to the venue of the Salsa on St. Clair festival. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, while police established a security perimeter and advised members of the public to stay away from the affected area until the situation was brought under control. Authorities later confirmed that the scene had been secured. However, no information regarding a suspect or any arrests had been released at the time of the latest update.

Security measures in the surrounding area were significantly strengthened as investigators began examining the circumstances that led to the shooting. (IANS)

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