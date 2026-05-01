Two Jewish men stabbed in suspected terror attack in London

LONDON: Two Jewish pedestrians were stabbed in north-west London in what authorities have declared a terror attack. The suspect, a 45-year-old man with a history of violence and mental health issues, was arrested after being subdued with a Taser.

The victims, aged 76 and 34, are hospitalized with stab wounds. Keir Starmer said he is "deeply concerned" and vowed action against rising antisemitism. Sadiq Khan also condemned the attack, calling for zero tolerance toward antisemitism. King Charles III has been kept informed. The incident is part of a recent surge in attacks targeting London's Jewish community, including arson cases. (IANS)

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