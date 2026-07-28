Two killed, five injured in mass shooting at Bite of Seattle food festival

New Delhi: Two people were killed and five others injured in a shooting Sunday evening at Seattle Center, where the Bite of Seattle food festival was underway, authorities said.

The Seattle Fire Department said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Four others -- a two-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and two adult women -- were taken to Harborview Medical Center, reports Xinhua news agency. A 40-year-old woman with minor injuries was treated at the scene and declined transportation to a hospital.

Harborview Medical Center said one woman was in critical condition and undergoing surgery, while the other hospitalised patients were in satisfactory condition.

Police and emergency crews responded shortly after the shooting occurred and evacuated the area. Authorities asked the public to avoid Seattle Center while the investigation continued.

Seattle Center is a hub for entertainment and culture, featuring multiple attractions such as the Climate Pledge Arena and the famous Space Needle. At that time, the venue was hosting the Bite of Seattle, which is one of the city's longest-running and most beloved food festivals, according to WBAL-TV.

According to a report by CNN, citing affiliate KOMO, some witnesses attending the festival reported that they heard 7-8 shots inside the venue. They mentioned that people panicked upon hearing the shots and started running everywhere.

Police have not released information about any suspect or a possible motive. The investigation is underway, and further details are awaited. (IANS)

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