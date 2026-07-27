Two people shot by police in Australia’s Queensland

Sydney: Two people have been shot by police in Australia’s Queensland state, with authorities launching an investigation into the circumstances. According to a statement released by the Queensland Police Service (QPS) on Sunday, officers were called to Benjamina Street in Mount Sheridan, a suburb of Cairns, at about 5:10 pm local time on Saturday following reports of an attempted armed robbery involving a man who fled the scene on foot, Xinhua News Agency reported. Police said officers located the 28-year-old man at a roundabout upon arrival, and as officers attempted to engage with him, he was shot on Foster Road. During the altercation, a civilian woman also sustained a gunshot wound, police said. Officers immediately provided first aid to both the man and woman before both were transported to Cairns Base Hospital for treatment. No police officers were injured in the incident, according to the QPS statement. (IANS)

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