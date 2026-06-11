UAE joins allies to demand strict UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear violations, missile strikes

New York: The United Arab Emirates has allied with multiple Western and regional nations to voice serious apprehensions regarding Iran’s nuclear programme and its compliance failures with international inspectors. Detailing the joint diplomatic action in a post on X, the UAE Mission to the UN stated that the country “joined Bahrain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, the UK, US and EU in a press stakeout that underscored their longstanding and serious concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear programme, as well as its persistent failure to comply with its safeguards obligations and fully cooperate with the IAEA.” This joint diplomatic manifestation preceded a crucial session of the United Nations Security Council’s oversight body. The meeting was notably convened against the backdrop of direct military actions initiated by Tehran across the region. Elaborating on the critical timing of the session, the UAE Mission noted in its post that the “meeting of the Security Council’s 1737 sanctions committee takes place following Iran’s egregious attacks against its neighbours with thousands of drones and ballistic missiles.” In a direct bid to curb further regional escalation, the allied coalition strongly advocated for the rigorous enforcement of existing international mandates. (ANI)

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