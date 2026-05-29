Uganda assures tourists national parks remain safe amid Ebola outbreak

KAMPALA: Uganda on Thursday assured tourists that national parks and other tourist attractions across the East African country remain safe to visit, saying Ebola prevention measures have been strengthened at all sites.

Robust health and preventive measures have been put in place at tourist destinations, Bashir Hangi, communications officer of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, the state agency responsible for managing national parks, told Xinhua by telephone.

"Our parks are safe. We are practising safe tourism. We have put in place SOPs (standard operating procedures) at our game parks and tourist attraction centres to protect the safety of our tourists," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have thermal temperature screening stations at the park entrance, mandatory sanitisation, and have installed handwashing facilities, among others, to prevent and contain Ebola at our game parks," Hangi said.

He noted that the Ebola outbreak has prompted some tourists to postpone their travel plans to Uganda.

"Some of them (tour companies) are telling us they are getting reschedules. People are not refusing to come, but are choosing to come at a later date," Hangi said. (IANS)

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