Ukraine Anti-Corruption Bureau raids Volodymyr Zelensky Chief of Staff’s office

KYIV: Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau is carrying out searches at premises related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak as part of a corruption probe linked to the state nuclear power company Energoatom. In a statement on Telegram, the bureau stated that the searches are being conducted as part of a probe and did not mention Yermak’s status in it. Yermak has said that investigating officials have been given full access to the apartment and he was fully cooperating with them, Euro News reported. In a post on Telegram, Yermak stated, “Today, NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting procedural actions at my home. The investigators are not encountering any obstacles.” He said, “They have been given full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, interacting with law enforcement officials. For my part, I am providing full cooperation.” For past weeks, NABU and Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have been conducting investigation into the corruption case linked to Energoatom. (IANS)

