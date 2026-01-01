‘Ukraine launched drones at Putin’s residence from Sumy, Chernihiv’

Moscow: The drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region was launched from Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Major General Alexander Romanenkov, Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops, said on Wednesday. “At around 7:20 p.m. on December 28, an air attack using unmanned aerial vehicles was discovered from the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine,” Russian media outlet Izvestia quoted Romanenkov as saying on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s attack was targetted, meticulously planned, and multi-layered. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defence, its air defence assets destroyed all Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) aimed at the presidential residence. Russia used Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems to repel Ukrainian armed forces attacks over the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Novgorod regions. As many as 41 drones were shot down over the Novgorod region while 49 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region between December 28-29. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia will toughen its stance in the Ukraine negotiations after Kyiv’s attack on Putin’s residence, Xinhua News Agency reported. (IANS)

