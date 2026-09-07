Ukraine Offers Temporary Halt to Strikes on Moscow During Negotiation Period

KYIV: Ukraine is ready to observe a ceasefire in airstrikes against the Russian cities involved in the negotiation process, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

"From now through the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow," Zelensky said on X after a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump's envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Ukraine is expecting Russia to take similar steps regarding Kiev, Zelensky said.

According to Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Witkoff and Kushner plan to visit Kyiv on Sunday, following their trip to Moscow. (IANS)

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