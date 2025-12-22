Volodymyr Zelensky voices cautious optimism on proposed Ukraine-US-Russia talks

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he generally supports the idea of a trilateral meeting involving the national security advisors of Ukraine, the United States and Russia, expressing cautious optimism about the prospect of such a meeting.

Zelensky said the proposal was put forward by the United States and conveyed to him by Ukraine’s chief peace negotiator, Rustem Umerov, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Zelensky said that he was not sure that the meeting would bring something new, but noted that the result of previous talks in Türkiye was the return of captured soldiers and civilians.

“I am very glad that we had exchanges. Our people, our military, primarily prisoners, returned home. And civilians. And therefore we need to take such steps,” he said. Zelensky added that “if the results are exchanges or some other agreements, I cannot be against it, then we support the proposal of the United States of America. Let’s see how it goes.”

He noted, however, that the most difficult issues in the ongoing peace process remain unresolved, including territorial issues, control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and funding for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent the US side, while the Russian delegation is expected to include Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev, said the report.

Ukrainian National Security Advisor Rustem Umerov is also expected to meet with the US delegation separately in Miami or another location in the United States.

The US, European and Ukrainian officials have reached consensus or significantly closed gaps on 90 per cent of their differences on a 20-point US draft peace plan during the Berlin talks last weekend, officials with the Trump administration said. (IANS)

Also Read: President Volodymyr Zelensky names new head for peace talks with US, Russia