Ukraine, United States to hold consultations on peace plan in Switzerland

KYIV: Delegations from Ukraine and the United States will hold consultations in Switzerland in the coming days on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement with Russia, Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, said.

“This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps,” Umerov wrote on Facebook.

He stressed that Ukraine is approaching the peace process “with a clear understanding of its interests,” Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

