United States says Russia-Ukraine peace draft made with Moscow’s ‘input’

Washington: The Russia-Ukraine peace proposal has been prepared with contributions from Moscow, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, noting that earlier suggestions from Kyiv were also factored in.

As he left for Geneva for discussions on the proposed settlement, Rubio stressed that the document had been drafted entirely by the United States.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott earlier stated that the peace framework was put together by Washington while incorporating views from both Russia and Ukraine.

Pigott wrote on X that “as Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians.” President Donald Trump has insisted that the US-backed peace blueprint aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not his “final offer” to Kyiv.

His comments came after a coalition of Ukraine’s Western allies expressed concern that the current draft required major changes. Addressing reporters outside the White House on Saturday (local time), Trump said that if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses the proposal, he can “fight his little heart out”.

He has urged Ukraine to accept the deal by November 27, but when asked whether it represented his ultimate proposal, Trump said, “No, we’d like to get to peace. One way or another, we’ll get it ended.” (IANS)

