Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirms F-16 fighter jets arrival in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that long-awaited F-16 fighter jets have arrived in Ukraine. “F-16s in Ukraine. We ensured this,” Zelensky said on Sunday in a post on Telegram. The Ukrainian pilots have already started using the F-16 aircraft, he added, not specifying how many jets were supplied to Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported. Zelensky thanked Denmark, the Netherlands, the US and Ukraine’s other partners for accepting Kiev’s request for F-16s. Western media reported that Ukraine received the first 10 F-16 fighter jets on the last day of July. (IANS)

