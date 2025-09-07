Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Rejects Putin’s invite to Moscow

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation for talks in Moscow for a dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that he cannot visit the capital of a country that continues to launch daily missile attacks on Ukraine.

During an interview with ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz on Friday (local time), the Ukrainian President suggested that his Russian counterpart should come to Kyiv if he genuinely wishes to hold discussions.

“He can come to Kyiv. If a person doesn’t want to meet during the war, of course, he can propose something which is acceptable to me or the other. It’s understandable; I can’t go to Moscow when my country’s under missiles, under attack, each day. I can’t go to the capital of this terrorist,” Zelenskyy said. He also accused Putin of using the invitation as a political manoeuvre to delay dialogue, stating that the latter was “playing games” with the US.

“And he understands it... He is doing it to postpone the meeting. He is playing games, and he is playing games with the United States,” he added.

The sharp remarks come days after the Russian President expressed his openness to meeting Zelenskyy, suggesting that such a meeting could take place in Moscow, provided it is well-prepared and aimed at producing a constructive outcome.

During a press briefing following his four-day visit to China, Putin emphasised the possibility of dialogue amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he has “never ruled out” such a meeting, but stressed it must be in line with Ukraine’s constitutional framework. (ANI)

