Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Talks with US Envoys 'Very Substantive'

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that talks with US envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, were "very substantive."

The two sides discussed resuming negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, security and economic guarantees for Ukraine, and a winter support package, Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing following the talks on Sunday (local time). "We are very much counting on both air defence and energy support, and we are counting on a serious volume and possibilities of using American LNG," Zelenskyy said.

Representatives from European countries including Britain, France and Germany joined their discussions at the third round, Zelenskyy said, adding the three sides had agreed to meet in the future to continue negotiations. He also stressed that efforts were underway to revive trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia aimed at ending the conflict, reports Xinhua news agency. For his part, Witkoff told reporters that the two US peace envoys had made "significant progress" in Moscow and hoped that trilateral talks would be announced soon. (IANS)

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