Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveils FREYJA anti-ballistic shield, Carpathian Initiative

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (local time) outlined major foreign policy and defence initiatives during an address to Ukraine's ambassadors, placing the proposed FREYJA anti-ballistic missile defence system at the centre of Kyiv's regional security strategy.

In posts on X, Zelenskyy said FREYJA would be a Ukrainian-led, joint European missile defence system. He said Ukraine has the missiles and launchers required for the project but needs specific European components and joint funding to make it operational. He also urged defence partners to collaborate rather than compete in strengthening Europe's missile defence capabilities.

Zelenskyy also announced the launch of the "Carpathian Initiative" this autumn, a regional framework aimed at strengthening cooperation in logistics, regional security, culture, tourism and post-war reconstruction. The initiative will bring together Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Austria, Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary and Serbia, with backing from the European Council and European Commission.He further said Ukraine's resistance remains crucial to preserving the independence of non-EU post-Soviet states, adding that Kyiv has recently strengthened ties with countries in the region, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, and confirmed his plans to attend Moldova's Independence Day celebrations. (ANI)

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