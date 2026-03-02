UN chief Antonio Guterres warns of ‘potential wider conflict’ from latest Middle East flareup

New York: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of “a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability” at the Security Council, where the US and Israel, on one side and Iran and Russia, on the other, traded charges over the latest flare-up in the Middle East. “Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world,” Guterres said on Saturday at an emergency meeting of the Council following the US-Israel attack on Iran and its broad retaliation across the Gulf area. Referring to the negotiations last week in Geneva between the US and Iran with Oman as the interlocutor and a technical meeting on the nuclear issues scheduled in Vienna next week, he said, “I deeply regret that this opportunity of diplomacy has been squandered.” (IANS)

