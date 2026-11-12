UN Chief Demands Climate Justice: Polluters Must Pay for Global Warming

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday demanded "climate justice" for developing nations, calling for international framework arrangements to ensure industrialised countries bear proportional responsibility for escalating global warming.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres declared, addressing the summit during the UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey.

"We need a new Climate Justice Compact, based on shared responsibility, shared security and shared benefits," Guterres said. "The principle of common but differentiated responsibilities must apply, and all countries must do their part."

He emphasised that the level of responsibility must correspond to historical greenhouse gas emissions, noting that those who derived the greatest economic profits from fossil fuels must help bear the financial burden of climate damage.

Criticising the fossil fuel industry directly, the UN Chief highlighted that the nine largest oil companies generated $95 billion in profits during the last quarter alone.

Guterres' statements reinforced the call made by India on Tuesday for heightened international accountability to mitigate climate impacts. (IANS)