UN chief warns of rising threats to journalists, global press freedom at record low

New York: Antonio Guterres has issued a strong warning on World Press Freedom Day, stressing that rising threats against journalists are undermining peace, human rights, and global stability.

Guterres said that while truth is often described as the first casualty of war, journalists themselves are increasingly becoming the real victims. He noted that media professionals face growing dangers worldwide, including censorship, surveillance, legal harassment, and even targeted killings—especially in conflict zones where reporting is most critical.

The UN chief highlighted a troubling lack of accountability, revealing that around 85% of crimes against journalists go unpunished. He called this level of impunity unacceptable and warned that press freedom is under unprecedented pressure from economic challenges, emerging technologies, and deliberate manipulation of information.

Guterres cautioned that suppressing media has serious consequences for society. Without access to reliable information, public trust declines, debates become distorted, and social cohesion weakens. This, he said, makes it far harder to prevent or resolve crises. Emphasising the fundamental role of journalism, he stated that all freedoms depend on press freedom, and without it, human rights, sustainable development, and peace cannot exist. (ANI)

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