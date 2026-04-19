UN chief Antonio Guterres urges future guided by rule of law, not raw power

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to choose a future governed by the rule of law rather than one driven by raw power in The Hague, the Netherlands. Marking the 80th anniversary of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday (local time), Guterres noted that “violations of international law are unfolding before our eyes.” “It is precisely because the international system is under such strain that adherence to international law matters more than ever, especially in this era of shifting power dynamics,” the UN chief said.

Guterres warned that weakening international law risks eroding the foundations of global stability. “When the law of force replaces the force of law, instability becomes contagious,” he cautioned. Iwasawa Yuji, president of the ICJ, echoed these concerns, pointing to troubling signs of disengagement from international obligations, growing resistance to compliance, and increasing scepticism toward multilateralism, reports Xinhua news agency. “The Court responds to these challenges by carrying out its judicial function, by interpreting and applying international law rigorously and in good faith,” he said. The ICJ, the UN’s highest tribunal, is the only international court that settles disputes between the 193 UN member states. (IANS)

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