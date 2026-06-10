India defends UN, Afghanistan against Pakistan attacks at United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

United Nations: India strongly defended Afghanistan and the United Nations at the UN Security Council, criticizing Pakistan for questioning the credibility of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and a report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, P. Harish, said support for multilateralism and the United Nations cannot be selective. He accused Pakistan of hypocrisy, pointing to its air strikes on Afghanistan during Ramadan while advocating international law and Islamic solidarity.

Harish expressed concern over civilian casualties caused by air strikes, cross-border firing, and targeted killings, as documented in UNAMA reports. He reiterated India's support for the UN Secretary-General's call to protect civilians and comply with international humanitarian law. India also backed demands for investigations to ensure accountability, prevent future incidents, and uphold victims' rights.

According to the Secretary-General's report, 372 Afghans were killed and 392 injured between January 26 and March 31, with most casualties linked to air strikes. One attack on Kabul's Omid Drug Rehabilitation Hospital on March 16 reportedly killed at least 269 people and injured 122 others, mostly patients. (IANS)

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