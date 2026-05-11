UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backs Russia-Ukraine ceasefire move

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes a three-day ceasefire and a planned exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia, his spokesperson said.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate, full, unconditional and lasting ceasefire, as a first step toward a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. Russia and Ukraine on Friday agreed to a ceasefire from Saturday to Monday and a “thousand-for-thousand” prisoner exchange, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced that a three-day ceasefire has been agreed between Russia and Ukraine, describing it as a possible step toward ending the long-running war.

According to Trump, the agreement includes a halt to active combat operations. “This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity,” he said.

He added that both sides have also agreed to a large prisoner exchange. “And also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” Trump said.

The US President said the initiative was driven directly by him. “This request was made directly by me,” he said, expressing appreciation to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for agreeing to the terms. (IANS)

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