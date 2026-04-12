UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes US-Iran talks in Pakistan: Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the US-Iran talks scheduled to start in Islamabad over the weekend, his spokesperson said. “He calls on the parties to seize this diplomatic opportunity to engage in good faith toward a lasting and comprehensive agreement, with a view to deescalation and the prevention of a return to hostilities,” spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a daily briefing, Xinhua news agency reported. “The Secretary-General reiterates that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter,” Dujarric said. (IANS)

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