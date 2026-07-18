UN Slams Pakistan Over Alleged Crackdown in PoJK Ahead of Polls

GENEVA: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has voiced serious concern over the escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for July 27, urging Pakistani authorities to exercise restraint, protect fundamental rights, and ensure accountability for reported violence. In a press release, Turk appealed for calm as tensions continue to rise across the region. According to the UN, dozens of people, including protesters and law enforcement personnel, have reportedly been killed since June during demonstrations linked to growing political unrest ahead of the elections. The High Commissioner called for prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all reported deaths, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable regardless of whether the victims were protesters or members of the security forces. (ANI)

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