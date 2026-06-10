United Nations chief Antonio Guterres expresses alarm over renewed escalation in West Asia

New York: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the renewed escalation in West Asia and urged all parties to immediately stop attacks, exercise maximum restraint, and refrain from any action that could further inflame an already volatile situation.

He urged all parties to fully abide by the ceasefires in Lebanon, Iran and Gaza, and avoid any steps that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

"The Secretary General is also deeply concerned by the decision by Israel to close crossings into Gaza. He reiterates his call for the immediate reopening of all crossings to ensure the rapid, safe and unhindered passage of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza," Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary General, Farhan Haq, said in a statement.

Guterres underscored that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms, in accordance with international law, must be respected. He urged all parties to uphold their obligations under international law and take all feasible precautions to protect civilians.

"The Secretary General reiterates that there is no military solution to the conflicts in the Middle East. The only way forward is through dialogue and negotiations. He therefore urges all concerned parties to work towards diplomatic solutions that advance regional and international peace and security," Haq said in the statement.

The UN chief's statement comes amid ongoing tensions in West Asia following recent exchanges between Iran and Israel on Monday. (IANS)

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