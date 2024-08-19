United States: Bill Gates flags off first India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug 18: The first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area were flagged off by Bill Gates, Chairperson of the Gates Foundation, on India's 78th Independence Day on Saturday.

Gates addressed over 2,000 members of the Indian American community, praising India's global leadership in innovation, technology, agriculture, and healthcare. Bill Gates was the Guest of Honour. The event showcased India's diverse cultural heritage through floats and performances, highlighting the theme of Unity in Diversity.

Addressing nearly 2,000 plus members of the Indian American community on Saturday, he referred to India "as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare." The Indian Consulate in Seattle thanked Bill Gates for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle area.

In a post on X, it said, "Thank you, Mr. Bill Gates, for flagging off the First India Day celebrations in Greater Seattle area. Deeply appreciate the participation of Congresswomen Suzan K DelBene and Kim Schrier and Congressman Adam Smith, along with Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. Thanks also to the Mayors of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island for joining in to support the Indian community."

"A Most Memorable First: The India Day Celebration in Greater Seattle! All states of India showcase their floats and regional cultural performances in the heart of Bellevue. The entire Indian community comes together to honour India's 78th Independence Day Celebrations."

The event showcased- for the first time in Greater Seattle area- all states and regions of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Each of the floats was put together by prominent leaders of the Indian American community and reflected some of the important aspects of India's rich cultural heritage.

Mark Gordon, Governor of Wyoming also sent a separate congratulatory message on India's 78th Independence Day. Some iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue also lit up in tricolours to mark the India Day celebrations.

Other distinguished participants at the India Day celebrations included Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Lt General Xavier Brunson, and other dignitaries.

