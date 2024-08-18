Lakhimpur Celebrates 78th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting, Cultural Events, and New Initiatives

LAKHIMPUR: The 78th Independence Day was celebrated across Lakhimpur district. The programmes, organized on this occasion by Lakhimpur district administration, kicked off with patriotic songs presented by District Information and Public Relation Office. Then National Flag was hoisted in the public residences, governmental, non-governmental and academic institutions across the district. The central programme organized by the district administration on the occasion was held at North Lakhimpur Government HS School playground. Education Minister participated in the event as chief guest. After paying floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan, the minister hoisted the National Flag. He paid deep homage to the freedom fighters of the nation and commemorate their dedication and sacrifice while fighting for achieving freedom from the colonial power. He also took the guard-of-honour from police, military and para-military forces and NCC cadets in the parade. In his speech, Dr. Pegu while shedding light on the heritage of the nation and the State, explained the contribution of the freedom fighters of Lakhimpur to the freedom movement. He also elaborated the developmental activities implemented by the governments in the State and at the Centre for the benefits of the public and nation’s wellbeing. In the same event, colourful cultural programmes with patriotic fervour were organized to celebrate the occasion. More over prizes were distributed among the winners of various competitions including the best Education Block volunteers and donors of Bidyanjali 2.0, winners of march past etc. The minister felicitated Debo Bonia in the programme while Lakhimpur district administration accorded special felicitation to the freedom fighters and their family members. Moreover light food items, fruits were distributed among the inmates of the district jail and the inmate patients of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital. District Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge, SP Mihirjit Gayan, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, a galaxy of academicians, prominent citizens were among those who were present in the event.

Later Dr. Ranoj Pegu inaugurated a Skill Development Centre in Lakhimpur district jail under Karagar Se Karigor initiative. He also inaugurated an Aadhaar Service Centre at Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital for the newborn babies.

