United States committed to enhancing trade, investment ties with India: Sergio Gor

New Delhi: The Donald Trump administration is committed to increasing trade and investment relations with India, said US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday. Speaking at the CII 'Annual Business Summit 2026' in the national capital, he highlighted the growing strength of US-India economic ties.

"We're committed to expanding opportunities for trade, reducing regulatory barriers, and encouraging Indian businesses to invest in the United States for the benefit of both our countries. Together, we can further strengthen this vital bridge between government and business," Ambassador Gor said in a post on X.

Earlier, Gor said that under President Trump's leadership, investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels as Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. (IANS)

Also Read: US envoy Sergio Gor says India central to long-term US global strategy