United States deploys 12 ships, 100 aircraft to enforce blockade on Iranian ports

WASHINGTON DC: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Thursday (local time) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran’s ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Arabian Sea as the United States blockades Iran’s ports and coastline. US forces are not blockading the Strait of Hormuz. More than 10,000 American service members, 12+ ships, and 100+ aircraft have enforced the blockade in regional waters, ensuring that no vessels violate the President’s proclamation.”

The deployment includes the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) operating in the Arabian Sea, highlighting the scale of the US naval presence in the Iranian waters amid escalating tensions.

In another update, CENTCOM added, “Sailors aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black (DDG 119) stand watch as US forces remain vigilant and enforce the blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports and coastal areas.” (ANI)

Also Read: Oil tumbles, United States stocks jump after Hormuz reopening announcement