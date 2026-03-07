United States expands diplomacy drive to counter Iran, China narratives

Washington: The United States is stepping up its public diplomacy efforts to counter propaganda and influence campaigns from rival nations while explaining its foreign policy to audiences around the world, a senior State Department official told lawmakers during a congressional hearing.

Speaking before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers said public diplomacy is a critical element of US national security, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions and ongoing military operations against Iran.

Rogers said Washington is currently carrying out military operations in Iran under Operation Epic Fury, which aims to eliminate threats posed by the Iranian regime to the United States, its forces and its partners in the region.

She told lawmakers that the immediate priority for the State Department is ensuring the safety of American citizens and exchange programme participants in the Middle East. According to Rogers, global public affairs teams are using social media and the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program to provide timely safety guidance to Americans in the region.

The department has also been assisting Americans seeking to leave the conflict zone. Rogers said that since February 28, the State Department has helped facilitate the safe return of more than 17,500 American citizens from the Middle East.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Rogers said the administration is focused on strengthening strategic communication to counter disinformation from countries such as Iran and China and reinforce the US narrative globally.

She stressed that freedom of speech remains one of America's greatest strengths and said Washington continues to advocate for free expression internationally while pushing back against censorship that could affect American citizens and businesses.

Rogers outlined two main pillars guiding US public diplomacy efforts. The first focuses on building long-term international relationships through educational and cultural exchange programmes run by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

These initiatives include programmes such as Fulbright, Gilman and the International Visitor Leadership Programme, which connect the United States with emerging leaders around the world.

The second pillar involves shaping global media narratives through the Bureau of Global Public Affairs. Rogers said the department uses digital platforms, artificial intelligence and data analytics to track trends and measure the effectiveness of its messaging.

She added that new branding guidelines have also been introduced to ensure that US-funded programmes abroad are clearly associated with American leadership.

Rogers said public diplomacy is also being used to advance broader foreign policy goals across different regions, including addressing illegal immigration in the Western Hemisphere and promoting US technological leadership in the Indo-Pacific.

She also highlighted sports diplomacy as a growing tool for global engagement, pointing to upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympic Games as opportunities to showcase American achievements on the global stage. (IANS)

Also Read: United States may escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz: White House