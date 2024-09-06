United States imposes sanctions on Russian entities for attempts to 'influence' 2024 presidential polls

The United States government imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities from Russia in response to Moscow’s “malign influence efforts” targeting the 2024 US presidential election. The US Department of Treasury on Wednesday (local time) announced a joint effort to target with sanctions and criminal charges what the Biden administration says are Russian government-sponsored “attempts to manipulate US public opinion” ahead of the November election. “Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 10 individuals and two entities as part of a coordinated US government response to Moscow’s malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 US presidential election,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against two employees of the Russian-backed media network RT accusing them of conspiring to commit money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York. The US alleged that Russian “state-sponsored actors have long used” a variety of tools, such as generative artificial intelligence (AI) deep fakes and disinformation, in an attempt to undermine confidence in the United States’ election processes and institutions. “Starting in early 2024, executives at RT—Russia’s state-funded news media outlet—began an even more nefarious effort to covertly recruit unwitting American influencers in support of their malign influence campaign. RT used a front company to disguise its own involvement or the involvement of the Russian government in content meant to influence US audiences,” the Treasury Department further stated. (ANI)

