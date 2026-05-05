United States launches ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz to free stranded ships

WASHINGTON: The United States will begin a major military-backed operation to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, as President Donald Trump announced a humanitarian effort to free ships stranded amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Trump said multiple countries had approached Washington for help, citing vessels "locked up in the Strait of Hormuz" despite having "absolutely nothing to do" with the ongoing conflict.

"For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways," he said, describing the effort as "Project Freedom."

The operation is set to begin Monday morning, Middle East time. Trump said the move aims to assist "neutral and innocent bystanders" and ensure ships can "freely and ably get on with their business."

He framed the initiative as a humanitarian intervention, noting that several vessels were facing deteriorating conditions. "Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner," he said.

Trump also indicated that diplomatic engagement with Iran was underway. "I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," he said.

However, he issued a warning against any disruption. "If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," he said. (IANS)

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