United States President Donald Trump issues warning to Iran over Strait of Hormuz

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening severe consequences in a social media post that underscored rising tensions in the region.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump wrote.

He added: “Open the Strait, or you will face serious consequences — just watch.”

Iranian officials had not publicly responded at the time of writing.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday again issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates, while threatening severe consequences if it fails to do so.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to ‘make a deal’ or to ‘open the Strait’, ‘‘ Open the F****n’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” he stated in his post. Earlier on Saturday, Trump reminded Tehran of its 10-day ultimatum, saying Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal or reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will reign down on them”. (Agencies)

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