United States President Donald Trump rejects Iran's response to new US proposal

Washington: US President Donald Trump sharply rejected Iran's response to a new US proposal aimed at ending the conflict in the Gulf region, calling Tehran's position "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE" as tensions continued around the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it - TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The remarks came hours after Iran, through Pakistani mediators, sent its response to a US-backed peace framework intended to stabilise the region after weeks of military confrontation and maritime disruptions.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that Tehran had conveyed a response but declined to discuss details. "I can't go into more details," he said.

Iranian state media said Tehran's reply focused "exclusively on the cessation of hostilities around the region." Other Iranian outlets reported that Tehran demanded an official end to the war, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, withdrawal of naval vessels enforcing a US blockade, lifting of sanctions, and an additional 30 days of negotiations. Iran also reportedly proposed that discussions on its nuclear programme be handled separately in future negotiations.

Trump later accused Iran of "playing games with the United States" and warned that "They will be laughing no longer!" (IANS)

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