US President Donald Trump says considering troop relocation from Italy: Media

Rome: US President Donald Trump has said he is still considering relocating American troops from bases in Italy, claiming that “Italy was not there when we needed it,” according to Italian media reports. Trump made the remarks during a phone interview with Corriere della Sera, while declining to comment on Iran’s expected response to a US peace proposal.

The comments came as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Rome, said Iran was expected to respond to Washington’s proposal on resolving the ongoing West Asia conflict. (IANS)

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