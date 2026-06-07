United States President Donald Trump says Iran situation ‘going quite well’

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has addressed developments involving Iran and said that the “situation” is “going quite well”, without giving further details.

“The situation with Iran seems to be going quite well,” Trump told reporters on Friday (local time).

The White House has in recent weeks focused heavily on tensions involving Iran, energy markets and maritime security in the Gulf region. Trump’s latest comment suggested confidence about ongoing developments, though he did not provide additional details during the brief exchange.

Addressing the reporters on Friday (local time), Trump hailed stronger-than-expected employment figures and said the situation with Iran appeared to be progressing positively.

“The job numbers were fantastic today. It’s like nobody thought pos- — many times what they thought they would be,” Trump said.

The President linked the jobs report to broader economic momentum, arguing that manufacturing investment was accelerating across the United States.

“We have factories and plants being built all over our country at a number that we’ve never had before — ever — in our history. And we’re doing really well,” he said.

Trump’s remarks came as the administration continued to highlight economic indicators as evidence of growth and investment under its policies. The President said the latest employment data had exceeded expectations and pointed to a wave of new industrial projects across the country. (IANS)

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