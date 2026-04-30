United States President Donald Trump warns Iran to ‘get smart soon’ on nuclear deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, urging its leadership to “get smart soon” after Tehran suggested delaying an agreement on its nuclear programme.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump criticized Iran’s handling of negotiations, saying the country “can’t get their act together” and does not know how to finalize a nonnuclear deal. “They better get smart soon!” he added.

The post also featured an AI-generated image of Trump holding an assault rifle, with explosions visible in the background on a mountainside. A bold caption across the image read: “NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!”

These remarks come amid growing uncertainty over the already fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran. The tension has increased in the days since Trump canceled the latest round of talks with Tehran.

While U.S. officials say they are reviewing Iran’s proposal, reports suggest it has not been warmly received.

The White House has indicated that Trump is in no hurry to reach an agreement, stressing that he will not be pressured into a poor deal and reiterating that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. (Agencies)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump, First Lady welcome King Charles III, Queen Camilla