United States sanctions three Iran weapons procurement networks: Treasury Department

Washington: The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on three procurement networks that are supporting Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear and defense programmes, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

It said the procurement networks, based in Iran, Turkey, Oman and Germany,had procured carbon fiber, epoxy resins and other missile-applicable goods, it said.

Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted three procurement networks — based in Iran, Turkiye, Oman, and Germany — that have supported Iran’s ballistic missile, nuclear, and defense programs, it said in a statement.

The action was taken in pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery.

“These networks have procured carbon fiber, epoxy resins, and other missile-applicable goods for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC ASF SSJO), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), other U.S.-designated entities in Iran’s defense industrial base, and Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), which is linked to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI),” it added.

Today’s designations follow previous US designations of individuals and entities linked to the IRGC, MODAFL, and their subsidiaries’ ballistic missile production and other activities on behalf of Iran’s defense industrial base.

“Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. “The United States will continue to use our tools to disrupt these networks and hold accountable those countries that would help proliferate Iran’s drones and missiles,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: United States Vice President Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Also Watch: