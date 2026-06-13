United States to slash NATO air power in Europe, pull jets, warships and key assets

Washington DC: The United States is planning to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, according to a New York Times report.

The NYT report, citing two senior European officials and a written document shared with allies in early June said, the planned drawdown would affect key military assets used for NATO operations, including fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, refuelling tankers and naval deployments.

The proposed reductions include cutting the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from about 150 to 100, reducing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15, and removing all eight aerial refuelling tanker jets previously available to Europe.

It also includes reallocating a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier along with several warships and scores of jets attached to carrier missions. One of two bomber groups previously assigned for Europe’s defence is also expected to be reassigned.

According to the US publication, the planned changes would limit NATO’s ability to conduct long-range strikes and surveillance operations, including monitoring Russian submarine activity and launching long-range missile strikes if required.

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the timeline of the drawdown and declined to comment on specific figures, referring instead to a general statement from US European Command on adjusting commitments in Europe. (ANI)

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