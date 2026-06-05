US to ‘rightsize’ NATO force contributions, says US European Command

STUTTGART: The United States on Wednesday (local time) informed NATO allies that it will reduce and restructure its contributions to the NATO Force Model as part of a broader effort to shift greater responsibility for Europe's conventional defence to European nations and Canada.

According to the US European Command (EUCOM) press release, US Department of War officials notified allies that the United States would "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO Force Model, in line with "burden sharing" objectives outlined in the 2026 National Defense Strategy and the Department's vision for a "NATO 3.0."

The initiative is being led by the Under Secretary for War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, and is aimed at ensuring Europe assumes primary responsibility for addressing conventional security threats on the continent. Alexander Velez-Green, Chief of Staff and Senior Counselor to the Under Secretary of War for Policy, formally notified allies during a NATO defence policy officials meeting in Brussels on May 22.

"There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on US forces," said Commander, US European Command, US Air Force Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, (USEUCOM). "President Trump, Secretary Hegseth and others have been clear that this needs to change, and it will change. The potential reality of simultaneous conflict in multiple theaters demands it."

Grynkewich said the planned adjustments would strengthen NATO's defence plans by making them more realistic and reducing reliance on US forces that may be needed to deter threats and respond to contingencies in other regions. He added that the move reflects the growing military capabilities of non-US NATO allies. (ANI)

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