US: American Vlogger Surprised by Efficiency and Affordability of Healthcare in India

NEW DELHI: An American vlogger Mackenzie of YouTube couple UNSTUK with Mac & Keen, was left astounded by ease and affordability of healthcare in India. In viral Instagram video Mackenzie recounted her experience. Her British boyfriend, Keenan fell seriously ill during their trip. Initially apprehensive about securing medical help. Also worried about potential costs. Mackenzie’s perspective changed dramatically following the guidance of local friend.

Mackenzie explained how unlike in United States. Scheduling lab tests can take days to weeks. In India, patients can book tests at their convenience. Rather than visiting a clinic a nurse can visit patient’s home to collect samples. Test results are delivered the same day. Convenience and speed of service left Mackenzie in awe. Especially when she discovered the total cost was just $14 (approximately ₹1,100).

"Indian healthcare has spoiled me for life" Mackenzie said, emphasizing her surprise at seamless and affordable medical services available. The video was shared two days ago. It has garnered over 5 million views. It sparked widespread discussion online. Many users praised India’s healthcare system. They contrasted it with struggles of US healthcare system where high costs and insurance barriers often prevent timely medical care.

One Instagram user highlighted stark difference, noting difficulty of accessing basic healthcare in US despite paying high insurance premiums. "Healthcare here in the US is so expensive. I pay $470 a month for insurance. Yet I can't find doctor that is in network. And taking new patients" they wrote.

However, the video also drew criticism. Some pointed out stark disparity in healthcare access in India. "Over 800 million Indians cannot afford meal a day. This is not healthcare they can afford" one comment stated. It urged viewers to consider condition of public healthcare in many regions outside a few southern states.

Mackenzie’s video has sparked broader conversation about healthcare disparities globally showcasing both strengths and challenges of India’s healthcare system.