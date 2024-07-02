Assam: Air Force Rescues 13 Fishermen Stranded in Brahmaputra

GUWAHATI: In a rescue operation 13 fishermen stranded on sandbar in middle of the Brahmaputra River near Maijan in Dibrugarh were airlifted to safety by an Air Force helicopter. The fishermen had been trapped for three days due to rising water levels. The strong currents exacerbated their plight.

The rescue mission occurred this morning. It involved the fishermen being transported from Chapori in the Brahmaputra to the Mohanbari Air Force Camp. This successful operation followed an unsuccessful attempt by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Dibrugarh yesterday. The attempt had to be abandoned. The Brahmaputra's powerful currents thwarted their efforts.

The fishermen had been in precarious situation, with limited supplies and no means of returning to the shore. Their ordeal ended. The timely intervention of the Air Force proved crucial. The helicopter braved challenging conditions to complete the rescue.

In another significant development a major crack has developed on Gammon Bridge over the Buri Dihing River near Khowang in Dibrugarh. One end of bridge, towards Dibrugarh from the Sivasagar side has sunk. This raises the risk of catastrophic accident.

Authorities have warned that movement of heavy vehicles over bridge could be disrupted at any moment due to structural damage. The Dibrugarh district administration will inspect site of damage. They will do so before making any decisions regarding bridge's status.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan reported that eight high-powered pumps were employed. They were used to drain water from Dibrugarh town. This indicates a proactive response to ongoing challenges. The challenges are faced by the region due to heavy monsoon rains and rising river levels.

The dual crises highlight vulnerability of Dibrugarh's infrastructure. They also show urgent need for robust disaster management. Infrastructural maintenance is crucial. These actions safeguard lives and property in the region. Swift rescue by Air Force and impending inspection of damaged bridge reflect authorities' commitment to addressing these critical issues.