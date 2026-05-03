US approves more than $8.6bn in military sales to Israel, Gulf allies

WASHINGTON DC: The United States has approved military sales worth more than USD 8.6 billion to key West Asian allies, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Al Jazeera. According to a report, the US State Department announced the arms sales on Friday as regional tensions remain high following the prolonged conflict involving Iran. The approvals come as the US and Israel’s war against Iran entered its ninth week since the conflict began, and more than three weeks after a fragile ceasefire took effect. (ANI)

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