US: AstraZeneca to halt global sales of Covid-19 vaccine

GUWAHATI: AstraZeneca has decided to stop making and distributing its Covid-19 vaccine globally. They say there are now enough other vaccines available to handle the pandemic.
AstraZeneca's vaccine, called Vaxzevria, is no longer in demand because of the availability of other vaccines designed to work against different variants of the virus.
The pharmaceutical company based in the UK has acknowledged that in very rare cases, its Covid-19 vaccine can lead to a side effect related to blood clots. However, the exact reason for this link is not yet known.
The company decided to stop selling the vaccine in the European Union, so it's no longer authorized for use there. They applied to withdraw their authorization on March 5, and it became effective last Tuesday.
AstraZeneca has stated that the choice to withdraw the vaccine is not connected to the case or acknowledgment of its potential to cause TTS. They called the timing purely coincidental, as reported by The Telegraph.
"We are incredibly proud of the role Vaxzevria played in ending the global pandemic. According to independent estimates, over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over three billion doses were supplied globally. Our efforts have been recognised by governments around the world and are widely regarded as being a critical component of ending the global pandemic," The Telegraph quoted AstraZeneca as saying.
Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) has been linked to at least 81 deaths in the UK, as well as many serious injuries. AstraZeneca is being sued by more than 50 people who claim to have been affected or are relatives of those who have died in a case in the High Court.
According to The Daily Telegraph, AstraZeneca admitted in a legal document submitted to the High Court in London that its Covid-19 vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, may cause a rare blood clotting condition called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) in very rare cases.
The AstraZeneca Vaxzevria vaccine, which is also produced by the Serum Institute of India, was sold in India under the name Covishield.
Recently, an application was filed in the Supreme Court requesting the formation of a panel of medical experts to assess the side effects of the Covishield vaccine.
