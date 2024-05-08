US: AstraZeneca to halt global sales of Covid-19 vaccine

GUWAHATI: AstraZeneca has decided to stop making and distributing its Covid-19 vaccine globally. They say there are now enough other vaccines available to handle the pandemic.

AstraZeneca's vaccine, called Vaxzevria, is no longer in demand because of the availability of other vaccines designed to work against different variants of the virus.

The pharmaceutical company based in the UK has acknowledged that in very rare cases, its Covid-19 vaccine can lead to a side effect related to blood clots. However, the exact reason for this link is not yet known.

The company decided to stop selling the vaccine in the European Union, so it's no longer authorized for use there. They applied to withdraw their authorization on March 5, and it became effective last Tuesday.