US-British coalition conducts fresh strikes in Yemen's Hodeidah: Media

Sanaa: The US-British military coalition has conducted multiple strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the media reported.

The strikes hit in and around the port city, including the area of Ras Issa in the district of al-Salif, northwest of the city, said the Houthi-run Satellite TV Channel al-Masirah, on Saturday, without providing further details about any casualties.

The US-led coalition has made no comment yet on Saturday's alleged strikes, but it issued a brief statement detailing the Houthi attack on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Late on Friday, "four anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea. It is assessed that at least three missiles were launched toward the commercial vessel MT Pollux, a Panamanian-flagged, Denmark-owned, Panamanian-registered vessel. There were no reported injuries or damage from MT Pollux or any other ship in the area," the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X.

The Houthis in their satellite television claimed responsibility for the missile attacks against the MT Pollux on Friday, describing the vessel as an "enemy British oil tanker".

On Friday, the US Department of State announced the designation of Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist group" for their terrorist attacks and hijacking of international civilian commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since last November.

The Houthis said their attacks came in solidarity with Hamas, vowing to launch more attacks unless Israel stops its war in Gaza.

The armed Houthis have said the US-British airstrikes against their mobile missiles have "no impact" on the group's military capabilities and vowing to launch more. (IANS)

