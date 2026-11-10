US-Brokered Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin in Abu Dhabi, Focus on Post-War Security

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said US-brokered talks on the Russia-Ukraine war were due to begin in Abu Dhabi, with presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff heading there as Washington presses for post-war security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe. Speaking to reporters on Sunday at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida, before leaving for a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in France, Rubio said the discussions were starting the next day. "Well, there'll be talks tomorrow, starting tomorrow, in Abu Dhabi," he said. Asked about President Donald Trump's recent comments on a Europe-wide security concept, Rubio tied the Abu Dhabi meetings to long-running questions about guarantees after any settlement. "The entirety of the time we've been talking about Russia-Ukaine, the one thing that's repeatedly come up is the need for security guarantees - what is the post-war security infrastructure of Ukraine and, more broadly, of the European continent going to look like?" he said.

"And it's one of the key topics that's been raised repeatedly in every conversation any time negotiations have been discussed. (IANS)