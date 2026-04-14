US Catholic Bishops Condemn Trump’s ‘Disparaging’ Attack on Pope Leo XIV as Divisive and Political

Washington DC: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has criticised US President Donald Trump for his recent social media remarks targeting Pope Leo XIV, saying the pontiff is "not his rival" and should not be viewed through a political lens.

In a statement issued on Sunday (local time), Archbishop Paul S Coakley, president of the USCCB, expressed dismay over Trump's comments, calling them inappropriate and divisive.

"I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls," the statement read.

The remarks come after Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV in a social media post on Truth Social, escalating tensions between the US administration and the Vatican. Trump, in his post, sharply criticised the Pope over the pontiff's remarks on American foreign policy. (ANI)

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