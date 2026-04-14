Trump Shares AI Image Casting Himself as Jesus, Slams Pope Leo as ‘Weak on Crime’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated his criticism of the Catholic Church and the Holy See, targeting Pope Leo XIV with a series of remarks and a controversial social media post.

Trump recently shared an AI-generated image depicting himself performing a miracle reminiscent of a biblical story associated with Jesus Christ raising Lazarus from the dead. The digitally created image shows Trump dressed in flowing robes, placing his hand on a sick man, surrounded by symbolic elements such as the American flag, military aircraft, and angelic figures.

The post followed Trump’s public criticism of Pope Leo XIV, whom he described as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy.” He suggested that the pontiff’s views were influenced by political considerations and claimed that Leo’s rise to the papacy was linked to his own presidency. Referring to the late Pope Francis, Trump argued that Leo’s appointment would not have happened if he were not in office.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump accused the Pope of being lenient on major global issues, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions and US military actions abroad. The criticism came after Pope Leo called for peace and dialogue in ongoing international conflicts, particularly tensions involving Iran.

Defending his own record, Trump stated that he had been elected in a “landslide” to enforce strong law-and-order policies and pursue an assertive foreign policy. He also criticised the Pope’s engagement with figures he described as “left-leaning,” including political strategist David Axelrod, and urged the pontiff to avoid politics and focus on religious leadership.

Trump further claimed that religious institutions faced restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and contrasted that with what he described as the Pope’s current stance on governance and global security.

Speaking later to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump intensified his remarks, stating that he was “not a fan” of Pope Leo and accusing him of taking weak positions on crime and nuclear weapons. (ANI)

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