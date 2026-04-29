US charges White House dinner gunman with attempted Presidential assassination

WASHINGTON: US authorities charged the suspected gunman in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting with attempting to assassinate the President, as officials detailed a fast-moving investigation that they said prevented a “massive attack” from unfolding.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said “that horrible act was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement,” adding that “the president and all the protectees and participants at the dinner were safe.”

The suspect, identified in court documents as Cole Tomas Allen, faces three federal counts: attempted assassination of the President, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Blanche said the charges carry severe penalties, including up to life imprisonment. “Violence has no place in civic life. It cannot and will not be used to disrupt democratic institutions,” he said. (IANS)

Also Read: Trump calls for holding White House Correspondents’ Dinner again within 30 days