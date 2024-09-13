Washington: The US House of Representatives passed the bill ‘DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act’ to reduce Chinese influence in American universities.

The bill was presented by August Pfluger, the chairman of the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence at the US House of Representatives, a statement by the US Department of Homeland Security reported.

“The Chinese Community Party is utilising Confucius Institutes to infiltrate American university campuses and engage in espionage, steal intellectual property, intimidate Chinese dissidents, promote communist propaganda, and funnel sensitive information back to the People’s Liberation Army. This bill protects students and universities while ensuring that American dollars are not enabling foreign malign influence,” said Pfluger.

According to the official Gazzate of the act released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday, this act will restrict DHS funding to an institution of higher education (IHE) that has a relationship with a ‘Chinese entity of concern’ or ‘Confucius Institute’.

According to the act passed by the US House of Representatives, a ‘Chinese Entity of Concern’ would be any university or college in China that is involved in the implementation of military-civil fusion, participates in the Chinese defence industrial base, is affiliated with the Chinese State Administration for Science, Technology and Industry for the National Defence, receives funding from any organisation subordinate to the Central Military Commission of the CCP and/or provides support to any security, defence, police, or intelligence organisation of the Government of China or the CCP.

Similarly, a ‘Confucius Institute’ is a cultural institute directly or indirectly funded by the Chinese government. The DHS statement claimed that “The CCP uses Confucius Institutes to spread their programme, steal intellectual property and research from universities, recruit spies and conduct surveillance within the homeland, and harass and target dissidents of the CCP.”

The act was inspired by a hearing from May 2023 when Jill Murphy, the deputy assistant director of counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), confirmed that these institutes were likely being used to steal American research and achieve other strategic goals of the CCP.

Similarly, Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said, “As higher education continues to be plagued by radical agendas and indoctrination, I commend Rep. Pfluger’s leadership in ensuring the Chinese Communist Party does not interfere with American students’ education.” (ANI)

